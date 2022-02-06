HERMAN, William L.



"Hollywood"



Age 73, of Cincinnati, passed away January 25, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1948, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Loran and Creta Mae (Flynn) Herman. Hollywood was a proud Marine Corps



Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was a Doo Wop singer for the "Grease N' Beers".



Hollywood was a flashy dresser, avid golfer, and proud father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Joann and brother Gary. Bill is survived by daughter Megan (Gary)



Phillips; son Matthew Herman; grandchildren, Brookelynn, Temperance, and Waylon; sisters Betty (Buford) Hubbard, Shelley (Stan) Riddle along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Bill will always be remembered for his quick wit, ability to make friends and his incredible



performances in salsa dancing and karaoke. If desired, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans in Bill's memory. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Please visit






