HERMAN, Susan

Age 81, of Oakwood, Ohio, peacefully passed away on 22 November 2022. Susan was born on 5 September 1941 to Regina and Henry Racie in Detroit, Michigan. Susan achieved a master's from the University of Dayton and thrived professionally as a schoolteacher. She taught English classes of all types for the Beavercreek school system, and she coached many winning academic teams at the national level. She retired in 2005 after 40 years of teaching. She didn't quit there, she continued to help students get into the college of their choice by helping them prep for the SAT and ACT. Almost all her students achieved their academic dreams from athletes to valedictorians. Susan and her husband, Dale Herman, designed and built a house on Iron Ore Bay, Beaver Island, Michigan and spent 32 summers enjoying the peaceful solitude and the special friends they made. She was a well-loved Mother, Mother-in-law and grandmother of Ann Carbonell, Robert Gajda and Susana Gajda Carbonell of Oakwood, Ohio. A service will be held in the spring at the St. Henry's Memorial Chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family asks for any donations or in lieu of flowers go to the Susan Herman Glow scholarship fund under the Dayton Foundation Number (1382).


