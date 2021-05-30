springfield-news-sun logo
HERMAN, Helen Jean

Age 100, of Moraine, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Jean was born May 6, 1920, to Bernard and Hilda (Boedigheimer) Brown. After graduating high school, she worked as a contracted administrative assistant for Mound Energy Laboratories for 15 years. Devoted to her faith, Jean was a member of St. Henry's Church for over 50 years. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, and a bowling

enthusiast. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Richard A. Herman; daughter, Leslie Fischer; and granddaughter, Holly Fischer. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle (Robert) Kohnen; son-in-law, Theodore W. Fischer; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 5, at St. Henry Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


