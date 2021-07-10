springfield-news-sun logo
HERMAN, Darst W.

93 of Springfield passed away peacefully at Southbrook Care Center on July 1, 2021, with family at his side. He was born

July 27, 1927, in Celina, Ohio. After graduation from Springfield High School in 1945, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country. Darst started his 40-year engineering

career at YSI in 1999 and retired from Forward Technology in 2013. He was a master craftsman of wood, designing and making furniture which was unique and different. He also

enjoyed being one with nature, feeding the birds, walking through lush green grass and gazing at blue skies.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge of 70 years; parents Dale and Lonita Herman; sister, Lois Wood and niece, Cindy Wells.

Leaving to cherish his memory is his daughter Linda L. (Charles) Parcels of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter Stephanie R. (Aziz) Fenjiro of Fairfax, VA; and sister, Ruth (Mark) Mehringer of Los Angeles, CA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and his beloved cat "Simon".

Darst lived by the motto "Don't put off tomorrow what you can do today". He will be greatly missed by all who have been blessed in knowing him.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Monday, July 12, at Conroy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

