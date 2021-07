HERGENRATHER (McKnight), Joyce Carol



4-6-1932 - 4-20-2020.



Please join the family for a celebration of Joyce's life on July 31, 2021, starting at 2:00 p.m. at Faircreek Church, 2400 Faircreek Ridge Dr., Fairborn, OH 45324. There will be a livestream of the service for those who can't be there in



person. Log into faircreek.org.