HERCHIG, Carol

HERCHIG (nee Hohenbrink), Carol



Devoted wife of the late Julius "Ed' Herchig for 59 years. Loving mother of Linda (Aaron) Angel and Paul (Catie Tejeda) Herchig. Devoted grandmother of Cassandra "CJ" (Ethan Smith) Angel and Benjamin (Riya) Angel. Cherished great-grandmother of Owen Neelay Angel. Dear sister of Robert Hohenbrink and Sue Patrick. Passed away May 29, 2022, age 81. A Celebration of Life and Love service will be held on



Saturday, June 11th at 11 am at St. James United Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr., Miamisburg. Burial will take place privately at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. For more information visit www.broughfuneral.com.

