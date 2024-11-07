Herby (Carter), Phyllis Jean



Phyllis Jean Carter Herby of Englewood Ohio peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2024. She joins her family proceeding her in death by her father and mother, Robert and Lillian Carter; sisters, Betty, Ruby, Florence as well as her son, Frank Herby.



Phyllis and her husband of 73 years, John William, "Bill" Herby Jr. have been residing at Otterbein Senior Living for the past two years. Phyllis, a strong loving woman of faith and gifted with a leadership quality that have touched so many through her life of 93 years was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 11th, 1931 and wed to Bill on November 22nd, 1950. Very soon after, they started a large and strong family, raising five children; daughter, Karen Gorby/Gary of Punta Gorda FL, son Gary Herby/Debbie of Venice FL, son Frank Herby (deceased 12/21)/Susan of Springboro OH, daughter, Jackie Earhart/Terry of Pickerington OH, and daughter, Gina Geigle/Joe of Liberty Township, OH.



Phyllis's family continued to expand with a gift of 15 grandchildren, Kyle Smoot MD/ Win, Kerry Smoot/ Kara, Kimberlee Smoot/Mark, Keith Herby/Jenna, Rachael Dailey, Kari Herby, Sarah Malatesta /Frank, Richard Herby/Mellisa, Sarah Robbins, Kristen Cline/ Matt, Laura Henry/ Chris, Ashley Krutka/Doug, Grant Geigle/Theresa, Gabrielle Geigle Au.D/Tim, Garrett Geigle.



Phyllis and Bill's family continued to expand with the gift of 21 great grandchildren. Leena, Ryland, Lauren, Kalani, Ty, Chase, Asher, Adaline, Drew, Emilynn, Taylor, Mathew, Elizabeth, Lillianne, Liam, Gabriel, Judah, Abbigail, Quinn, Annie, Zoey, and soon to welcome "almost" Owen, and baby Henry.



Phyllis was a well know seamstress among her friends, neighbors, and the community. As her children grew she worked for the Northmont School System where again she left her touch and kindness with other children.



Her true pride-like a mother lion, was her family. She was a mentor and mom to all of the family. Together with Bill the love of her life, family was her legacy.



Visitation will be 10:00 am-12:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. A Graveside Service will be at 2:30 pm at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com