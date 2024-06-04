Henson, Susan J.



Susan Jane Henson, nee Sullivan, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024. She was born on December 27, 1939, in Middletown, Ohio, to Robert and Jane Sullivan. Susan was a fifth-generation Doty and a direct descendant of Daniel Doty who was the founder of Middletown. She graduated from Fenwick High School in 1958 and Good Samaritan College of Nursing, Dayton, Ohio in 1961. Upon graduation, she was employed by Middletown Hospital as a registered nurse. In 1962, she traveled to Algiers, Algeria with Care Medico as a humanitarian nurse at the Beni Messous Hospital. She met her future husband, Donald Henson from Charleston, West Virginia, who was stationed there as a Marine Corps embassy guard. Susan and Donald were married in Middletown, Ohio, in September 1963. After a one-year tour at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, they moved back to Middletown. Susan was reemployed at Middletown Hospital where she worked for 45 years including several years as a critical care nurse and a dialysis nurse. Susan was an avid dog trainer and taught for several years at the Middletown Dog Training Club and Queen City Dog Training Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. She trained and showed several of her own personal champion dogs. She was a proud Catholic member of the Holy Family Parish in Middletown and was a lay minister and also organized several annual blessings of the pet's masses. Susan is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Paul Kunze; and her brother, Robert Sullivan. She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Donald; her sons Robert, Richard, and Steven; her sisters, Sally and Katie; and her grandchildren Wini, Kira, Seth, Zachary, Liam and Kai; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be on June 7, 2024 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30 am - 11:00 am at the church. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the PKD Foundation at pkdcure.org or the charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com