Henson, Donald R. "Boomer", 65 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023. He was born in Springfield on July 13, 1958 the son of Gerald and Mary (Geron) Henson. He worked at the V.F.W. Post 1031 and was a social member there. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Survivors include his six brothers and sisters, Ed (Pam) Henson, Jerry (Torita) Henson, Linda Caylor, David (Peggy) Henson, Sherry (Frank) Culbertson and Steve (Laura) Henson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Caylor. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held 1 ½ hours prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



