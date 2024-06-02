Hensley, Gertrude

Gertrude Hensley age 82 of South Vienna went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Alvin & May (Collins) Newsome on August 1, 1941, in Melvin, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Curt Hensley; son Jeff Hensley; siblings Virgil & Charlotte Newsome; sister in laws Sue & Fay Newsome; brother-in-law Doug Collins. Gertrude is survived by her loving son Darryl (Elissa) Hensley of South Vienna; daughter-in-law Pam Hensley; brothers Russell Newsome & Lesley (Joan) Newsome; sisters Maxine Collins, Brenda (Rex) Wilson, & Marcella (Terry) Hall; grandchildren Clint, Bryce, Cody, Hillary, Hope, Luke, Kaleb, Kourtney, Kameron; great grandchildren Preston, Lleyton, Thomas, Phillip, Reese, Colton, Addilyn, Blake, Hudson, River, & Baby Boy Hensley on the way; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Gertrude was a loving mother, mamaw, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Gertrude had a green thumb & will be remembered for her beautiful flower garden. She enjoyed bowling, & spending quality time with her family. Holidays with her family were important to her, she always had her famous potato salad, & no one ever left hungry. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 10AM -11:30AM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR Memorial HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral will be held at 11:30AM with Pastor Cody Hensley officiating. Interment to follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

