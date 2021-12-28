HENRY, Geraldine



Age 108, passed away on December 25, 2021.



She was born April 28, 1913, in Western Franklin County, Ohio, the only daughter of William and Cora (Norman) Henry, who preceded her in death.



During her 108 years on this earth Geraldine was a dedicated teacher and friend who had a lasting impact on countless lives. A lifelong educator, she served her students, community, and friends faithfully.



Her early childhood and schooling was in Pleasant Township, Clark County. In 1932 she attended Cedarville College for two years and taught at Pleasant View and Catawba Elementary schools. She completed her BS degree at Cedarville College. She taught American History, Geography, and English at Catawba High School, which became Northeastern High School in 1952, until her retirement in 1969, a total of thirty-five years in the field of education. Geraldine attended every Catawba class reunion until 2019, which was her 88th reunion.



Geraldine was a member of the First United Methodist Church of London since 1945 and served as church historian, on many committees, was past president and thirty-five year teacher of the Las Jovenes Sunday School class, and a member of United Methodist Women.



A faithful member and supporter of the Madison County Historical Society, she served as a docent to tour groups at the museum and gave the Kitchen House (log house from North Union Street) to the museum, which was moved to the museum grounds in the early 1990s.



She was also a member of the 20th Century Club of Catawba and the 20th Century Club of London and was a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.



A highlight of her life was her 100th birthday party in April 2013. Her faithful cat "Abby" was a special companion and much loved.



Geraldine was blessed with many friendships during her lifetime, especially Wilmet Wilson and Cindy Gross, and Caren (Ewart) Rarey and their families, and is survived by these cousins: Cenis M. Shatto, Doris Jean Byers, Charlotte Gambill Dill, Joann Wiseman, Dick Wiseman, Fred Henry and Dorothy



Henry and was preceded in death by many beloved relatives and friends.



The family is being served by Lynch Family Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on December 29 at the First United Methodist Church of London with interment following at Kirkwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. before services are held. Special appreciation is mentioned to Sisters Elderly Life Home in London, Ohio who took loving and excellent care of her during the last several years of her life.



Memorials in Geraldine's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Madison County Humane



Society.

