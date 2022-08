HENRY, George Wilson



92, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 am Saturday, August 27 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Reverend Ed Pratt, Celebrant. Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.