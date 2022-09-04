HENNIGAN, Pamela J.



74, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Pam was born April 20, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Mary Belle (Preece) McKee, Sr. Pam retired as a Bus Driver for Southeastern Local Schools after 25 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Pam is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ed Hennigan, Sr.; three children, Ed (Laura) Hennigan, Jr, Melissa (Scott) Hunter and Eric (Shannon) Hennigan; six grandchildren, Aaron, Garrett, Lindsey, Mitchell, Derek and Alison; one great-granddaughter, Brynn; two siblings, Mark McKee and Frank McKee, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Barb and Tom Hannon, Grace and Terry O'Neal, and Nancy and Danny Spitzer. She was preceded in death by her father. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 - 7p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

