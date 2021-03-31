HENNIGAN, David H.



DAVID H. HENNIGAN, 52, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Sunday morning, March 28, 2021. He was born in Springfield on September 7, 1968, the son of Carolyn (Dickinson) Hennigan. David worked in retail management most of his adult life. He was very family oriented and deeply loved his wife and children. He loved to have fun and could light up a room with a smile and his sense of humor. In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Geri L. (Baker); his children, Gabi and Zach; four brothers, Todd (Renee), Eric (Robyn), Scott (Cindy), and Chad (Stephanie); father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Ann Baker; and Geri's sister, Jennifer (Joe) Brown. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Megan Hennigan (CJ Bailey), Jason Hennigan, Kara (Ryan) Williams, Ryan (Erin) Hennigan, Nick, Steele and Mila Hennigan, Emma and Ava Hennigan, Josie (Brandon) Hadden, and Johnny Mick; many great-nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. A time to gather and celebrate David's life will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday at 6150 New Carlisle St. Paris Rd., New Carlisle. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Condolences and stories of David may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



