Henline, Clyde Leonard
HENLINE, Clyde Leonard, age 72, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Leonard was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from Marriott after 29 years of service. He was preceded in death by his mother & step-father, Edith & Jay Short; sisters, Carol Watson and Paula Potter. Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter & son-in-law, Stacey & Brian Updyke of Beavercreek; step-son, Mark Corbett of Dayton; brothers, Bill Henline of TN, Jay (Sharon) Short of Farmersville, Jeff (Jan) Henline of TN; grandchildren, Sibyl, Layla & Cadence; and many other relatives & friends. Gathering of family & friends will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Leonard's memory.
Funeral Home Information
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton (Huber Heights), OH
45424