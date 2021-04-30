HENLEY, Robert



Age 68, of New Miami, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Asher) Henley; a son, Eric (Megan) Henley; three grandchildren, Cord, Aubrey, Arden.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 12 noon-1:00 PM Monday in the funeral home. For more comprehensive obituary go to www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.

