HENDERSON, Theodore "Ted"



56, passed away and went to be with Our Lord on August 31, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. he was born October 10, 1965, to Marilyn (Karl) Henderson deceased and Don W. Henderson still living. Ted is survived by 3 chidren, Justin Henderson, Cassie and (Devon) Davis and Uriah Henderson. He has 3 Lovely grandchildren, Carter, Lexi and Derrick. Survivors also include Stepmom Judy Henderson, siblings Tim and (Cheri) Henderson, Julia and (Gary) Schwieterman, Jane and (Tom) Lawrence, Terry and (Joni) Henderson, Tom and (Kim) Henderson, and Jean and (Jason) Rosengarten. He has many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephew. Deceased Nephew Daniel McCracken who also went to be with Our Lord. Survived by Friends Julie Cook and Marcia Barnett. Ted was a Beautiful artist and showed it in his creations and paintings. He had a quirky sense of humor. He will be missed. Ted will be Cremated and Services will be in Brown Co, Indiana, on Sept 17, 2022.