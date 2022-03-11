HENDERSON, Nancy "Pat"



Age 92, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.



Pat was born July 31st, 1929, to Anna (Altman) Bennington and Wilbert Bennington. Pat was the quintessential farmer's wife. She devoted her life to farm and family, and embodied all the qualities necessary for her role. She was strong and hard-working, frugal and caring, and most importantly, she kept everyone well-fed, including the birds, squirrels, and stray cats. She did three meals daily, and often big Sunday dinners, but fried foods were her specialty.



Pat did a fair amount of gardening, always canning what she could and storing delicious pickles, tomatoes, and green beans for her family, but her real joy in the garden came from the flowers. While she had her share of adversity, losing loved ones and adjusting to an ever-changing world, she held tightly to her family. She loved to share stories with them, enjoyed holidays when they were all together, and was never critical of their growing families, even if she did always worry about their safety. Pat's friends and neighbors will miss her generous gifting of canned goods and flower bulbs, and the neighborly spirit that came with them. She was sometimes stubborn, and very sentimental, and the stamp she left on those she loved most will never be forgotten.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents Wilbert and Anna Bennington, husband Robert Henderson, grandson Ryan



Henderson, and brother Richard Bennington. She is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Sarah) Henderson and Wayne (Sharon) Henderson, two grandsons, Shane (Angie) Henderson and Evan Henderson, and two great-grandsons, John and William Henderson.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Saturday, March 12th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A life celebration service will be held afterwards at 11:00 am, with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list.



You are welcome to write a condolence, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story about Pat on her Book of Memories page at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

