HENDERSON, Judith

HENDERSON (Davis),



Judith A.



Age 79, of Middletown, passed away July 20, 2021. Judith



Henderson was born April 26, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington. She was preceded by her



husband James; her parents Robert J. and Viola Davis; her siblings Robert Jr., Jesse, and Ruth, and her stepson David. She was the loving mother of Robert, Cynthia, Shannon, and stepson James. She was Grams to seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her companion, Eddie. Her wishes for



cremation will be fulfilled, and her ashes will be privately



distributed to locations she has previously chosen. No service or visitation will be held, but a private event will take place for close friends and family to celebrate her life. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

