HENDERSON, James

1 hour ago

HENDERSON,

James Michael

Age 66 of Dayton, Oh, passed away on Sat. Dec. 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital, Main Campus. Funeral service will be held on Mon. Jan. 3, 2022, 12:30 pm at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417,

Pastor Gerald A. Cooper,

officiating. Funeral service is limited to designated family due to the rise in COVID-19. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 am. The family will be present at 10:00 am. VACCINATION & FACIAL MASK IS

REQUIRED. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. James Michael Henderson can be made to the American

Cancer Society, https://cancer.org. Interment: Woodland

Cemetery & Arboretum. For full obituary, visit

https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

