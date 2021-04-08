HENDERSON,



George William



Age 86, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away at



Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. George was born on



August 25, 1934, to the late William R. Henderson and Grace N. (Johns) Henderson in Springfield, Ohio. George owned and operated Henderson Builders for 46 years with his brother, Charles Henderson and son, Bill Henderson. After hanging up his hammer, as a skilled carpenter, he enjoyed woodworking and other crafts, including stained glass



artwork. George was instrumental in restoring many of the concrete figures on display at the Hartman Rock Garden on the corner of Russell and McCain in Springfield, Ohio. He also served in the United States Army. On February 20, 1960, he married the love of his life, Joan Irene Henderson. One of their greatest joys was traveling to Ireland multiple times. His wife, Joan, preceded him in death on August 20, 2020. He is survived by their five children, Ellen (Ken) Phillips, Annette (Martin) Wexler, Bill Henderson, Jana (Dan) Cyphers and Mary (Shane) Latham. George is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Nancy Smith; many cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Charles Henderson; and sisters Betty Watson and Marjorie Louise Leathers. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden at http://hartmanrocks.org/donate/. Arrangements by Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



