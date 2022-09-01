HENDERSON, Dorothy Lee "Dottie"



Was born January 30, 1936, in Claiborne County, Port Gibson, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Lias-Johnson and Wesley Nash; sisters: Gloria Mae Ealy and Lorraine Holt. She's survived by husband, Arthur J. Henderson Jr., sister: Darlene Spencer; sons Gerald Baker Sr (Stacy) and Daryl Wilson (Denise); daughter Terri Mosley; stepsons: Little Joe and Donte Henderson and five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special loving friend: Rusty Harding. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Westwood Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1530 North James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Brother Devosla Hart officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Private Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

