HEMRY, Phillip S.



PHILLIP S. HEMRY, age 80, of Springfield, passed away on October 31, 2022. He was born in Springfield, on February 9, 1942, the son of Russell and Mildred (Laird) Hemry. Phil was a graduate of Springfield North High School's first graduating class and later retired from Harrison Radiator / General Motors after many years of service. He was a member of the Springfield Model Airplane Club "SMAC", Eagles and Moose Lodge of Springfield and Indian Lake. Phil enjoyed boating and spending time at Indian Lake. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Phil married Barbara Jane Thomson on July 15,1967, and together they shared 39 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. Survivors include three sons, Douglas Snyder, Michael Hemry and Matthew (Bobbie Jo) Hemry; grandchildren, Haylee Jo Lough, Madison Jo Hemry and Kaytlyn Jo Hemry along with three sisters, Sherry (Stan) Hicks, Cindy Amjadi and Barb (Jim) Larter. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hemry; brother, Douglas Hemry and one granddaughter, Jamie Snyder. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11am-12:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Phil's life will begin at 12:30. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



