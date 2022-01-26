HEMPHILL,



Robert William



Age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 23, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 17, 1931, in New



Kensington, PA, the son of the late Charles S. And Louise Hemphill. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helga E. Hemphill, 2 sons, David (wife) Brenda of Dayton, OH, Bruce (wife Michele) of Springfield, OH, and 1 daughter, Lesley



(husband Lance) Schneider of Miamisburg, OH, 7 grandchildren: Zachary, Christopher, Eli, Brad, Dan, Gracie and Henry. 10 great-grandchildren Emma, Evanston, Easton, Emmeia, Noah, Knox, Bowen, Raelyn, Andersyn, and Collyns. 1 brother Ralph and 2 nephews Ralph Jr. and Timothy of PA. He was



preceded in death by his brother "Chuck".



Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He served his country in the U.S. Army and followed with a career in



aeronautical engineering with the U.S. Government in civil service at Aeronautical System Division and the Foreign



Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring in 1986 after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for the Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department for 10 years.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave, Fairborn, OH. Funeral service will be held at Bethlehem



Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH, on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Edward England officiating.



Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

