HEMPHILL,
Robert William
Age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 23, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 17, 1931, in New
Kensington, PA, the son of the late Charles S. And Louise Hemphill. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helga E. Hemphill, 2 sons, David (wife) Brenda of Dayton, OH, Bruce (wife Michele) of Springfield, OH, and 1 daughter, Lesley
(husband Lance) Schneider of Miamisburg, OH, 7 grandchildren: Zachary, Christopher, Eli, Brad, Dan, Gracie and Henry. 10 great-grandchildren Emma, Evanston, Easton, Emmeia, Noah, Knox, Bowen, Raelyn, Andersyn, and Collyns. 1 brother Ralph and 2 nephews Ralph Jr. and Timothy of PA. He was
preceded in death by his brother "Chuck".
Bob graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He served his country in the U.S. Army and followed with a career in
aeronautical engineering with the U.S. Government in civil service at Aeronautical System Division and the Foreign
Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring in 1986 after 32 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked for the Fairborn City Schools Transportation Department for 10 years.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave, Fairborn, OH. Funeral service will be held at Bethlehem
Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, OH, on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Edward England officiating.
Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH
45324
https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral