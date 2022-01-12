Hamburger icon
HEMINGWAY, Phillip

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HEMINGWAY, Sr., Phillip

Age 72 transitioned over on January 3, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1967. He worked as a skilled butcher and bartender for many years. Services will be held at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Friday, January 14, 2022, 10 am. Masks are required.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

