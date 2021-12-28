HEMBREE, Velma Frances "Sis"



Age 88, passed away peacefully at home the afternoon of



December 23, 2021. She was born to the late Omer and Ruth Brandenburg on May 13, 1933, in Beatyville, Kentucky. Frances was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver. She was a true



servant of the Lord and was



Age 88, passed away peacefully at home the afternoon of December 23, 2021. She was born to the late Omer and Ruth Brandenburg on May 13, 1933, in Beatyville, Kentucky. Frances was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and caregiver. She was a true servant of the Lord and was always faithful. Frances was an active member of Berean Baptist Church where she sang and was a member of the Windows Association. Frances was a caretaker at Abilities First and retired in 1994 after three years of service. She is survived by her sons Norman (partner, Diana New) Hembree, Darrell Hembree, Joe (Nicole) Hembree, Keith Hembree; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Brandenburg and numerous friends at Berean Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, of over 60 years, Ward Hembree; son, Randall Hembree; parents; brothers Bud Brandenburg, Eddie Brandenburg and sister, Linda Mullins. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 11:00am-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chris Tannreuther.



online condolence.



