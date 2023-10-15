Helms, Vilma

Helms, Dr. Vilma P.



Of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 11, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Camalig, Albay Philippines on April 30, 1940. Vilma completed her Bachelor's degree at Bicol University. She attended East Carolina University and achieved her Master of Arts in Education and Guidance & Counseling. Vilma then went on to achieve her Doctor of Philosophy in Education at The University of Santo Tomas. Vilma had a public servant's heart and was a natural leader. She was a teacher in Dayton Public Schools for 20 years. She was also a Gifted and Talented Supervisor in Dayton Public Schools. She served on the Jefferson Township School Board for the last 19 years and was the current President on the school board. She founded The Filipino American Ladies Organization of Dayton - FALOD, a nonprofit group which helped underserved women through difficult times. She served as past President and was on the Board of Advisors for the Philippine American Society of Greater Dayton. She served as Vice President for the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition, was a member of The National Federation of Filipino American Associations, and the Asian American Council of Dayton. She was a member of the Dayton Education Association for Retired Teachers and was a member of Toastmasters. Despite her busy schedule, Vilma always made time for fun, family and friends! Vilma loved to dance! She was a member of a Filipino Dance Group, Pamana. She influenced her children and grandchildren to also learn Philippine cultural dance and learn about their cultural heritage. Vilma also loved to line dance. You would find Vilma front and center and wearing red, her favorite color, laughing and smiling on the dance floor. She loved Elvis and she loved watching old western movies with her husband, Wendell. She loved purses, shoes, shopping, jewelry, playing mahjong with her friends, and casino games. Her favorite vacation destination was Las Vegas! Vilma was so fashionable and was always dressed to impress. She was always ready for a party, picnic or outing. She lived life to the fullest and loved her community and family. Vilma was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Henry Parish. She is preceded in death by her parents Justino and Antonia, brother Florentino, sisters, Anastasia, Leonor, and Virginia. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Wendell Helms, sons Rex Helms (Julie), John Helms (Mary Grace), Mary Moore (Chris Bauer), Wendy Smith (Ervin), grandchildren AJ, Michael, Brandon, Alexis, Zaylen, Anderson, Anastasia, Antonia, Ryan, Adrian, Jennifer, Julius, Ervin, Allison, Madelyn, Gracelyn, Zachery, Zebastian, Cassie, Courtney, Michael, great grandchildren Ahyoka and Ethan, and many family members and friends in the Philippines. Visitation will take place at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429 on Oct 17, 2023 from 5-8 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Church 6696 N. Springboro Pike Dayton, OH 45449 on Oct 18, 2023 at 11am. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Dayton. Donations may be given to the Hospice of Dayton in her name. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



