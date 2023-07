Helmer, Derrill Paul



Derrill Paul Helmer, age 61, passed away on July 11, 2023. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City, Ohio will immediately follow.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com