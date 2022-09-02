springfield-news-sun logo
X

HELLER, Norman

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HELLER, Norman H.

TSgt. (Ret)

TSgt. (Ret) Norman H. Heller, age 86, of Fairborn, passed away August 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1935, the son of Catherine "Kitty" Heller.

Norman is preceded in death by his mother, Kitty. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Heller; two children, Tracy (John) Givens, Nicholas Heller; stepchildren, Paul (Sidney) Bourquin, David (Melissa) Birch, Amanda Birch, fur-baby, Shadow; five grandchildren, Marcus, Maria, Courtney, Selena, Michael; two brothers and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4:00 P.M., with military honors, Bishop Sam Calloway Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Honor Flight Dayton, in Norman's memory. Condolences can be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
Butcher, Rita
3
BLIZZARD, Jeffrey
4
CAMPBELL, Keith
5
KOOGLER, Arthur
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top