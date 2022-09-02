HELLER, Norman H.



TSgt. (Ret)



TSgt. (Ret) Norman H. Heller, age 86, of Fairborn, passed away August 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1935, the son of Catherine "Kitty" Heller.



Norman is preceded in death by his mother, Kitty. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Heller; two children, Tracy (John) Givens, Nicholas Heller; stepchildren, Paul (Sidney) Bourquin, David (Melissa) Birch, Amanda Birch, fur-baby, Shadow; five grandchildren, Marcus, Maria, Courtney, Selena, Michael; two brothers and three sisters.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 4:00 P.M., with military honors, Bishop Sam Calloway Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Honor Flight Dayton, in Norman's memory. Condolences can be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.

