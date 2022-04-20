HEINTZ, Paul W.



Age 94, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and will be joining his wife Shirley Fisher Heintz, who passed away in October 2013. Paul was a CPA and spent his working career as the Chief



Financial Officer of PK Lumber. He was active on a number of Boards, including President of the Dayton Chapter of Financial Executives and the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. His charitable efforts were recognized by being named Centerville Volunteer of the Year in 1997, and together with his wife Shirley, were honored as Founders of the Community in 2007 by the Centerville Washington Foundation. Paul is survived by his six children James Heintz, Paula Heintz (Jerry Williams), Dr. Kathleen M. Heintz, Dr. Mary (Scott) Peterson, Thomas (Mary Jo) Heintz, and John Heintz; his eight grandchildren, Haley, Laura, Alexandra, Clark, Elizabeth, Michael, Lauren, and Joseph. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville. Family will greet friends 10:30 am until time of Mass at the church. Burial at Centerville Cemetery will directly follow the service. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Heintz Legacy Fund of the Salvation Army, Dayton Corps. Arrangements by Schlientz Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

