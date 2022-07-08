springfield-news-sun logo
HEINREICH, Douglas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HEINREICH,

Douglas Wayne

Age 73, of Hamilton, passed away, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on May 22, 1949, the son of Frank L. and Jane Southerland Heinrich. Doug was a 1967 graduate of Badin High School, served His country with honor in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a boiler maker in 2004. Survivors include his son, Jason (Melissa) Heinrich; grandsons, Xavier and Brennan; brothers, Kenny (Diane) Heinrich, Dennis Heinrich and Kevin (Brenda) Heinrich; other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Teri L. Hartley Heinrich and brother, Mark Heinrich. Visitation will be Sunday, July, 10, 2022, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Friends are invited to meet at the funeral home on Monday no later than 10:15 AM to join family members in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for graveside services. Online condolences to


Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

