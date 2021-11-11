springfield-news-sun logo
X

HEIN, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HEIN, Betty Lou

Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Betty was retired from 3rd National Bank. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years in 2004, Ted and her brother, Carl Miller. She is

survived by her daughter, Kathy Hein (Brett Barnes); sister, Beverly Yost; sister-in-law, Myrtle Miller; Beloved Companion, Nova; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Funeral service

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

In Other News
1
BLACK, Michael
2
BROWN, Paul
3
BOWLING, Earl
4
ALEXANDER, Richard
5
CHANDLER, Helen
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top