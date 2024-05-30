Heider, Morris J.



HEIDER, Morris Jacob, age 77, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024 at Baptist Health Boca Raton Hospital. After graduating from The Ohio State University, Morris spent his early years as a Metals Dealer in Dayton ; moving to Florida he focused on Recycling Management with Hollywood Scrap Recycling. Most recently he invested in Land Development with Creative Land Management. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Phyllis Heider. Morris is survived by his loving wife, Kathyn LeGrand-Heider; daughters, Molly Rae LeGrand Weiner and Kelly Rose LeGrand Weiner and grandson, Wilder Edward Druckerman; sisters & brothers-in-law, Linda & Larry Richards, Sharon Heider; Mark and Nancy LeGrand, Stephen LeGrand and Sharon Ott, Monica and Dan Trudell.



Funeral service 2:00 PM Friday, May 31, 2024 at Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



