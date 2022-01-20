HEIDENREICH, Charles

HEIDENREICH, Jr., Charles Joseph



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Charles was born December 4, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles Joseph Sr. and Anna G. Heidenreich, as well as his sister, Mary Lee Roberts. Charles is survived by his four sisters, Sister Charlene Ann Heidenreich, Colette Rike, Rita Mae Rike, Gloria Louise Gibson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A faithful member of Saint Mary Catholic Church his entire life, Charles served at daily mass and funerals and was also a member of The Holy Name Society of the Church. A visitation for Charles will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 310 Allen St., Dayton, Ohio 45410, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont.

