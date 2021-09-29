HECK, Sheila



Helene Howley



On Monday September 27, 2021, loving mother and wife of six children, passed away at age 81. Sheila was born on



January 2, 1940, in Schenectady, NY, to William and Isabelle Howley. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing on September 15, 1960, and subsequently earned her Bachelor of Science from Central State University in 1982 and a Master Degree in Healthcare Administration from Central Michigan University in 1991. Her nursing career spanned 6 decades with time spent at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, Home Health Care, Staff Builders and as a school nurse with Centerville City Schools. On February 11, 1961, she married John William Heck Sr. They raised 5 sons, John, Chris, Matt,



Joseph and Jonathan and one daughter Sarah. Sheila had a passion for family and friends. In addition to her love of



travel, she enjoyed the cinema, our National Parks and various museums. She was known for her firm but loving nature, dedication to duty, infectious laughter and compassionate spirit. Sheila was preceded in death by her brother Bill, her mother Isabelle, her father William, her sister Mary and her husband John. She is survived by her six children, John Jr. (Samantha), Chris (Kim), Matt (Gayla), Sarah, Joseph, Jonathan; four grandchildren, Alex (Ashley), Kelsey (Rob), Abigail and John III; four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lansing, Natalie and William; brothers, Michael (Barbara) and Daniel (Leslie) Howley; sister, Kathleen Wagner, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family visitation will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 pm Friday, Oct 1 at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In memory of Sheila, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the



family at www.routsong.com.

