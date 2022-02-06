HECK, Irene Mae



Age 78, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by brother, Paul Dobson and sister, Ethel Wida. Irene loved listening to country music and was a creative person who enjoyed making crafts. She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State. Survived by her husband, Jerry Heck; son, David Lee (Kristina) Heck; daughter, Lisa Ann (Brian) Mendenhall; grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsey) Heck, Justin Heck, Kassidy (fiancé, Justin Eyler) Heck, and Caleb Heck; brother, Earl Dobson; sister, Carol Coleman. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Miami Valley. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com

