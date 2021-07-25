HECHT, Elizabeth Mae "Betty"



95, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her home at St. Leonard's CHI Living Community, Centerville, Ohio. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Agnes Dillman, husband, Robert F. Hecht, Sr., daughter, Patty Penrod, and son-in-law Gary R. Sierschula. Survived by daughters, Bonnie Sierschula and Ann (Tom) Scott, and sons, Bob (Tanya), Mike, Tim (Teri), Ted (Barb), Jim (Joan), and Steve (Wendy) Hecht. Pam Hecht, Ruthanne Hecht, and lifelong friend, Molly Campbell. 25 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Loving wife and mother who created a large and wonderful family. Matriarch of the Hecht's Frying Fish providing fish fry support to many local churches and organizations. Member of the Church of the Incarnation, Incarnation Leisure Club, Wilbur Wright Class of '44. She worked at Prescott, Ball, & Turbin and McCutcheon Music. Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation. Father Chris Worland officiating. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the Robert F. Hecht Memorial Fund, c/o Grandview Foundation, 405 Grand Avenue, Dayton Ohio 45405. Online condolences can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

