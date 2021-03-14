HECHLER, Harold Edwin



Harold Edwin Hechler, age 83, passed away Feb. 28th, at his residence. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Rosanna



(Robinson). Loving father of Lauren (Hechler) Maggs



(Michael), Gary Hechler



(Sarah), Michele Hechler,



Michael Hechler, Karen (Hechler) Stambaugh, Sharon (Hechler) Stevenson as well as 2 stepdaughters Olga Manning (Brent), Francella Mays (Christian), 17 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Harold Hechler, Helena and John Trainor, brother Bob Hechler and sister Jeannie Reuwer. Harold Retired from AT&T at age 55. He also served in the Army from 1955 to 1963. Harold was an Avid Golfer who loved running, the beach, reading novels, telling stories, and reggae music. Memorial Service will be held March 27th, at 3pm, at Stratford Heights Church, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, Ohio 4502, officiating will be Pastor Ray C. Phillips and Rev. Christian M. Mays.

