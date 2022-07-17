HEATON, Kenneth Byron
Age 74, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Family will greet friends and family for a visitation at 2pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, followed by a memorial and Masonic service at 3pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429