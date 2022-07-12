springfield-news-sun logo
HEATON, Connie

HEATON, Connie W.

Age 87, of Bellbrook, passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022.

To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner and Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45205, on Monday, July 11th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022, at Heritage Christian Church from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A life celebration service will take place immediately following the visitation at 12:00 pm at Heritage Christian Church with Pastor David Ladd officiating. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery in Kettering.

You can find additional information, write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and upload a picture of Connie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

