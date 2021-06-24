HEARLIHY,



Daniel "Casey"



39 of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at OSU Medical



Center after a hard-fought health battle originally stemming from Crohn's Disease. Casey was born January 25, 1982, in Springfield, the son of Beth (Hiles) and Dan Hearlihy. Casey fought to live every day of the past 4 years for his family, especially his 9-year-old son, Rory, who was the light of his life, and his amazing wife of 2 years, Allison (Rushley), who was the love of his life. Casey is also survived by his mom, Beth (Hiles), his sister and brother-in-law, Therese and Drew Russell and their son Deacon, his father Dan and Amy Hearlihy, his



in-laws, Barb and Mike Mulford, Aaron and Jessica Rushley and their daughters Sawyer and Skylar, and his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Casey was a graduate of Catholic Central High School (2000), Wright State University (2005) and George Mason University (2009). He spent his



career in education as a teacher in Ashburn, VA, and most



recently as an Academic Designer for McGraw Hill Education in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield. A Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where Casey spent many days of the last 4 years



surrounded by amazingly caring doctors and nurses: wexnermedical.osu.edu/ways-to-give/gift-giving-guide

