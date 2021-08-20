HEALY,



Margaret Helen French



Born May 9, 1930, died August 17, 2021. She passed peacefully with her family by her side



including her husband of 68 years Paul T. Healy. Margaret was born in Warren, Ohio, to Mary and John French and was the youngest of five siblings who precede her - Patricia



Byrnes (Jack), Jim French (Rose), John French (Jane) and Eileen Gay. The family moved to Cincinnati when she was 11 and she arrived at the city's huge bustling train station in



pigtails and wire rimmed glasses holding her caged canary. She never looked back. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and had lifelong friends from there. Then she met Paul Healy. They married in 1953 (which led to one of her favorite lines - "Pray for me-my husband is Irish"). They were soon blessed with children- Colleen Crews (Jeff), Noreen Healy



Rector, Tim Healy (Janet), John Healy, Michael Healy



(Melinda), Christy Montavon (Bob) and Mary Alice Tedquist (Bob).



Paul was in pharmaceutical sales and they were transferred to Indiana, New York, and Michigan before settling for good in Centerville, Ohio. After her 25 year maternity leave Margaret returned to the work force (Like raising 7 kids wasn't work). She was in the Finance Office of Centerville Schools for 22 years- a job she loved. They had many great friends at



Incarnation Parish and were very accomplished bridge players. Mom also loved her neighborhood "Do Nothing Club" and her fellow founding member Marilee Baird.



Margaret and Paul retired in 1991 after they had the good fortune of stumbling upon their dream home on Lake Lakengren in Eaton, Ohio. They had 25 GREAT years on the lake with many, many gatherings, holidays with family packed to the rafters and card games you could hear from across the lake. They loved every minute of their time there.



Along with her parents and siblings Margaret was preceded in death by Paul's parents, Genevieve and Lawrence Healy and by his brothers Jim (Kathy), Larry (Doe), and brother-in-law George Phillips.



Margaret was also preceded by her fellow card shark, son-in-law Jeff Crews and by her granddaughter Madeline Montavon Wright.



She leaves to mourn AND to celebrate her great life her husband, children, 20 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren (with one on the way). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jeanne Phillips who introduced Margaret and Paul all those years ago.



It was Margaret's wish that her body be donated to Wright State University School of Medicine.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Leonard church Saturday, August 21st at 11am. Visitation will precede at 10 am. A luncheon will follow.



The family would like to thank the staff at St. Leonard. Through the isolation of the initial COVID-19 nightmare and now through Mom's passing you have taken such good care of them. Special thanks to "Yellow Shoes."



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Madeline Montavon Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Alliance City Schools, 200 Glamorgan St. Alliance, OH 44601 or to Birthright of Eaton, 212 E. High St. Eaton, OH 45320 where Mom volunteered for many years.

