HAZLETT-HENDRIKS,
Margaret Lou "Peggy"
Jan. 1, 1932 - June 22, 2022
90, of Springfield, OH, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, after a long illness. Born to the late Wesley and Mae Storts Poland, Peggy was the first baby born in Springfield, OH, in 1932. Peggy was a long-time employee and retiree of Mercy Medical Center. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to dance. She is preceded in death by her sister Martha Jean Camden and her first husband Kenneth E. Hazlett. Survived by her loving husband, John C. Hendriks; sister, Sally Ledingham of Springfield; brother, John Poland of Troy; sons, Michael (Pat) Hazlett of Oak Grove, OR, Steven Hazlett of Springfield and Daniel Hazlett of Springfield; grandsons, Joseph Hazlett of Springfield, Bob (Holly) Hazlett of Austin, TX, and Eric Hazlett of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Casey (Blake) Hazlett of Melbourne, Australia; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Jackson Hazlett of Springfield and also Samuel and Madeline Hazlett of Austin, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family that she loved and adored. Peggy's family would like to extend a warm note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Wooded Glen Health Campus of Springfield. Per Peggy's request, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
