Hazelton, Dean

Dr. Dean Williams Hazelton, a fine Christian gentleman from Springfield, peacefully went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A gathering to celebrate Dean's life will be held on Thursday, June 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. On Friday, a celebration of his life will commence at 11:00 a.m. in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 2643 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Following the service, Dean will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com





