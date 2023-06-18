Hazelton , Dean Williams
Dr. Dean Williams Hazelton, a fine Christian gentleman from Springfield, peacefully went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 10, 2023. A gathering to celebrate Dean's life will be held on Thursday, June 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. On Friday, a celebration of his life will commence at 11:00 a.m. in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 2643 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Following the service, Dean will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. www.littletonandrue.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral