HAYWARD, Troy



Troy Hayward, age 83, of Centerville, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born October 17, 1939, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Russell and Gertrude (Shonkwiler) Hayward.



Troy graduated from East High School in Portsmouth, OH, Class of 1957. He furthered his education at Ohio University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather and was thrilled to have recently become a great-grandfather. Troy was a man who fiercely loved the Lord. He was a great leader in his home, raising his children to know the Lord and was instrumental in helping to teach others about Christ especially while serving in leadership positions at Crossview Christian Church. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes! He worked for Elder-Beerman Stores for over 35 years and loved to share wonderful stories and memories about his time there and all the people that he interacted with even long after he had retired.



In addition to Russell, Gertrude and Ressie (Reed) Hayward, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Jane Hayward. He leaves behind a loving family to cherish his memory, including his children, Mark (Dawn) Hayward of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Brian Hayward of Warsaw, IN, and Cheryl (Tony) Brackemyre of Wilmington, OH; grandchildren, Austin (Hannah) Garrett, Tyler and Nicholas Hayward, Emma and Kyle Hayward, Andrew (Lauren) Garrett, Josiah (Allison) Brackemyre, Sydney (Hayden) Mills and Max and Eli Brackemyre; great-grandchildren Knox Garrett and Titus Brackemyre; a sister, Barbara Hickman of Minford, OH; and a brother, Roger Hayward, South Shore, KY.



A celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. A celebration service will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, beginning at 1:00 pm, with a visitation time held one hour prior from 12:00pm-1:00pm. His final resting place will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crossview Christian Church, Waynesville, OH, in Troy's memory.

