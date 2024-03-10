Hayslip, Allen E.

Hayslip Jr., Allen E.



Allen E. Hayslip Jr. age 61 of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He passed at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was born the son of Allen E. Sr. & Hazel (Holbrook) Hayslip on March 1, 1963, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Phillip Hayslip. Allen is survived by his loving son Ben Hayslip of Springfield; ex-wife Jodi Hayslip  Pelfrey; special cousin Jeff Pelfrey; several other extended family members. Allen was a loving father & friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. For several years Allen was employed by Carmichael Machine Corporation & later worked in assembly at Navistar. Allen was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Springfield. For many years Allen & his family had horses, it was a passion of his to take care of them & to ride. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, & most of all spending quality time with his family, especially his son. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 11AM  12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Bill Geiger officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





