Hays, Curtis Daniel "Dan"



With profound sadness, we announce that Curtis "Dan" Daniel Hays passed away on January 25, 2025. He spent his last moments in his home with his loving wife. Dan was born on September 15, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio to Elbirty and Clara (Smith) Hays. After graduating from Southeastern High School, he went on to serve in the United States Army. He had many professions, carpenter, cabinet maker, and retired a machinist for Cave Tool and Manufacturing. Dan was a devoted and loving husband, married for 53 years to Peggy Jo (Daniels) Hays, whom he treasured. He had two beloved children, Jeremy Hays and Carissa Kimley. Dan took an active role in the lives of his grandsons, Ian and Tegan. He adored his family and cherished every moment spent with them. Dan was most well-known for his kindheartedness, laughter and ability to talk to anyone. He was a talented musician playing the banjo, guitar, mandolin, harmonica and singing. He played with The Long Family Band for several years. Dan was dedicated to his faith and enjoyed the camaraderie he felt as a member of Grape Grove Church and a musician in the Praise Team Band. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Virginia Hays, father, Elbirty Hays, daughter, Carissa Jo Kimley and sister, Deidra Swonger. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jo Hays, son, Jeremy Daniel (Rachel) Hays, two dearly loved grandsons, Ian Hawkins and Tegan Hays, and loving sisters Rachel Miller (Paul) and Nora Hawkins. He also leaves a host of dear family members, church family and friends. A source of strength and beacon of love, his absence leaves a void in our hearts. We welcome all who knew him to a memorial service celebrating Dan's life at Grape Grove Church of Christ at 6626 Grape Grove Rd. Jamestown, OH 45335 on Saturday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. and a meal following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at https://shorturl.at/K7OMB. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. www.littletonandrue.com





