HAYNES, Orpha D.



Passed away peacefully on January 7, 2022, at Hearth and Home Nursing Care in Vandalia, Ohio, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Orpha was preceded in death by her husband Roy Emory Haynes and children Emory Lee



Haynes, Sharon Lantz (Haynes), Gary Bruce Haynes, son-in-law Byron Johnson, along with her parents Walter and Vera



(Powell) Middleton, brothers Walter Middleton, Ralph Middleton, Denny Ray Middleton and sister Wilma M. Hall. Orpha is survived by her siblings



Emma (Bill) Anderkin, Glen (Marie) Middleton, Kay Oda,



Darrel (Mary Lynn) Middleton, Wendell (Karen) Middleton and Paul (Sheila) Middleton. Orpha is also survived by her



children Rhondale (Mary Jo) Haynes, Deborah Johnson



(Haynes), and Brion (Jennifer) Haynes; grandchildren Angela (Nate) Melendez, Wendy Haynes, Amber Johnson, Daniel (Megan) Haynes, Jason Johnson, Megan (Jeff) Murphy, and Erin Haynes, as well as great-grandchildren Erys and Sierra Melendez, Shelby and Gavin Garcia, and Jannie, Lena, and Bobby Haynes. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. where funeral service will take place on Friday at 1:00 pm. Orpha will be laid to rest next to her husband and children at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Orpha's memory to Miami Valley Hospice would be appreciated. To share a memory of Orpha or to leave a special message for her family, please click the 'Share Memories' button above.

