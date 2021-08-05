HAYNES, Mabel A.



93, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away August 3, 2021. She was born July 20, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Harry S. and Fatina (Shaw) Miller. Mabel had retired from KelseyHayes after 35 years. She was a member of Wings of Love Church, the VFW, and the Union Club. She was proud to have achieved 35 years sobriety. She enjoyed playing cards with her family and especially euchre. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Haynes; brothers, Harry,



Raymond, Robert, John, Gail, and Jimmy Miller; sisters, Mary Lou Miller, Wanda Cornell, Betty Jane Printz, and Anita Moore; two infant siblings; and her parents. Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece Linda Bowman. The family would like to thank the staff of Miami Valley and Affinity Hospices, and especially Mabel's buddies, Jenna and Brittany. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with her nephew, Rev. Danny Miller, officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com