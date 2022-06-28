HAYNES, Clarabelle



102, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Northwood Care Center. She was the daughter of Lowell and Beatrice Milligan. Born on February 29, 1920, in Columbus, Ohio, but lived in Springfield most of her life. Clarabelle retired from Elliott Companuy after 33 years of service. She was a member of Faith In Christ Lutheran Church for more than 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Haynes in 2010, sisters, Margaret Wickline, Wanda Lambert, stepdaughter, Jackie Travis, niece, Margie Pierce and nephew, Paul Lambert. She is survived by her loving stepsons, Stephen (Rindy) Haynes of Springfield, Richard (Joy) Haynes of New Carlisle, OH, grandchildren, Doug (Wendy) Haynes, New Smyrna Beach, FL, Kevin (Audra) Haynes of Milford, OH, Richard (Christina) Haynes, Springfield, OH, Tammy Travis, Robert Vance and Kelly (Scott) Castle numerous great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and a special former daughter-in[law, Lori Haynes. The family wishes to thank all the workers and friends who cared for Clarabelle while in their care at Northwood Assisted Living and the Care Center as well as her church family, she loved you all. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 1 st, at F.I.C.L. Church, with Pastor Jeffrey Lee officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service 9 to 11 with the service starting at 11 in the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to F.I.C.L.C. at 1603 Moorefield Rd., Springfield, OH 45503 or donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com/.

